January 12, 1926-September 4, 2019
HAWTHORNE, Calif. — Dewey died peacefully in Valley Center, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the age of 93 1/2.
Born in Moline on Jan. 12, 1926, he was the last remaining child of William and Ebba (Swanson) Morris. Preceding him were his brothers, Bob and Rollie; his sisters, Joyce Brown and Lorie Myers; and two nephews.
Left to celebrate his life are his children, Kathleen Morris, Mexico, Deborah (Butch) Lamb, Illinois, Patricia Morris, unknown, Meredith Morris, California, Michael Morris, Idaho, Matthew Morris, California, and Heather (Wayne) Piekarski, California; his six grandchildren: Stephanie (Brian) Loving, Preston and Prescilla Piekarski, Christopher, Kaitlyn and Audrey Morris; and his four great-grandchildren: Cale and Caitlin Loving, Demaris and Madison Morris, as well as a whole passel of nieces and nephews.
Dewey was a proud World War II and Korean veteran, earning two purple hearts while serving in the Navy. He was a lifetime member of VFW #2075 in Hawthorne, Calif., where he resided since 1966.
He was a lifetime car and motorcycle enthusiast and an avid collector of projects that he was “going to get around to.” He was always willing to help out a friend or neighbor. Dewey will be dearly missed by his family, including his VFW, Moose and Fraizer Park extended families.
A celebration of life is pending at the East Moline VFW.