February 15, 1939-September 18, 2019
GENESEO — Drusilla J. Johnson, 80, of Geneseo, passed away while surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Cremation rites have been accorded per Drusilla's wishes. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at North Cemetery. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory — Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Hillcrest Home.
Drusilla was born on Feb. 15, 1939, the daughter of Earl and Grace (Hill) Metz, in Kewanee. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1957. She married Loren Ross, they later divorced. She married Donald Johnson on Oct. 20, 1989. He preceded her in death on Sept. 11, 2019. She worked in the bakery department at Maki's Super Value in Geneseo for 20 years and then later at the former Eagles Grocery Store. Drusilla enjoyed crocheting and playing cards.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Diane (Richard) Browning, Geneseo, Lory Woolsey, Geneseo, Jane (Larry) Gray, Osco, and Susan Ross, East Moline; stepsons, Jeff Johnson, Kevin Johnson; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Drusilla was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Grace; her husband, Don; and her brother, Stanley Metz. To share a message of sympathy with Drusilla's family, visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.