July 3, 1929-December 31, 2019

EAGAN, Minn. — Drusilla Counts, 90, of Eagan, Minn., formerly of Rock Island, passed away Dec. 31, 2019, at home.

Dru was born in Preston, Miss., on July 3, 1929, to Melvina Clemons and Robert Coolidge. She relocated to Rock Island in the early 1950s and united in marriage with the late LaVern McQueen on July 9, 1957. On Sept. 24,1977, she married William Counts, a marriage that lasted over 25 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In her early years, Dru worked at the Rock Island Arsenal. In 1977, she retired from John Deere Harvester Works. She was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church of Rock Island for over 60 years.

Dru had a talent and skill set for interior decorating and a strong work ethic. She will be remembered for her love of clothes, decorating and keeping an immaculate home.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, John (Gloria) Walton, Moline; and daughter, Wanda Starling, Bloomington, Minn.; grandchildren: Jesse (Angie) Starling Jr., Reginald Walton, Chanel (Marlon) Collins, 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Jesse (Mildred) Clemons; sister, Deloise Hudson; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.