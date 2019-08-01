February 21, 1947-July 27, 2019
ALEDO — Funeral Services for Drena L. Johnson, 72, of Aledo, will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Burial will be in Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be left to the Mercer County Animal Shelter Building Fund. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com. Drena died on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Drena Lynne (McCreight) Johnson was born on Feb. 21, 1947, in Moline, to Joe V. and Edith (Monson) McCreight, and she grew up in Aledo, Ill. One evening cruising "the loop" in Aledo, she met Larry Johnson with his 1960 Ford Starliner at the bowling alley. They agreed to go on a date and the rest, as they say, is history. Drena graduated from Aledo High School in 1965. Shortly thereafter, on Aug. 7, 1965, she and Larry were joined in a marriage that was 52 years strong at the time of his passing in 2017. Forever the best of friends, Drena and Larry are together once again.
Drena was a loving and selfless mother to her children, Mandi and Chuck. She was a Brownie leader and helped in the classrooms at Apollo Elementary when the children were young. She also took them on bus trips to Wrigley Field and enjoyed watching them in sports, choir and other activities. Drena and Larry spent countless hours together watching the Cubs on TV, finally being rewarded with a World Series victory in 2016. She also loved to read and shared Larry’s love of animals, especially their Schnauzers.
Drena retired from UFCW Local 431 Health & Welfare Trust Fund in Davenport, allowing her to focus on being the most amazing Grandmother to Ty, Olivia, Spencer, Andrew and Jake. She cherished every minute she had with them.
Drena’s memory will be cherished by her children and spouses: Mandi and Gerrod Andresen, and Chuck and Jennifer Johnson; grandchildren: Timothy ‘TY’, Olivia ‘Ollie’ and Spencer Andresen, and Andrew and Jacob Johnson, all of Aledo; her sister-in-law and husband, Linda and John Kleiber, of Rock Island; nieces and their families: Kristina and Micha Schmitt, and Erin and Jeremy Mahr; sibling: JV McCreight, of Andalusia; a very special aunt and uncle, Leah and Wally Danielson, of Rock Island; and several cousins. Drena was preceded in death by her dear brother: Timothy McCreight; her parents; and her husband.