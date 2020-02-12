Dr. Walter J. Ross
October 3, 1936-Feburary 4, 2020

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Dr. Walter J. Ross, 83, Yuba City, Calif., formerly of the Quad-Cities, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A family Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

He was born on Oct. 3, 1936, in Spencer, Iowa, to Oscar and Francis (Jayne) Ross. He graduated from United Township High School and Palmer College of Chiropractic. He practiced in the Quad-Cities for many years before retiring.

He married Jean Claeys in November 1956. He later married Paula Johnson in March 1994. She died Nov 28, 2015.

He enjoyed boating, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his children, Steve (Jan) Ross, Jeff Ross; Jay (Astrid) Ross; sisters, Jackie (Huey) Smith, Melodee (Dana) Crull; brother, Joe (Pat) Ross; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

