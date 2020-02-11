Dr. Walter J. Bradley III

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

He was currently serving as the Medical Director of the Illinois State Police Tactical Team and employed as a Medical Director at United Healthcare.

Previously he had been a staff Physician at Memorial Hospital of Oconomowoc and Waukesha Memorial Hospital, both in Wisconsin, and Assistant Medical Director at Sinai-Samaritan Medical Center, Milwaukee. Among his numerous appointments, he was a Clinical Instructor for the Institute of Trauma and Emergency Medicine, member of ICEP and ITLS and was the Medical Director for the Davenport, Moline and Rock Island Fire Departments. He served as Director of Trauma and Emergency Services for Trinity Medical Center, where he was instrumental in the certification of the 7th Street campus. Walter volunteered for many years with Operation Prom Nights at local high schools.

Walter was a member of 100 Black Men, a group dedicated to providing and promoting educational opportunities for young black men. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends by the pool. He was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast, making regular trips to Sturgis, S.D., for the famous annual motorcycle rally and collecting vintage cars. “SwatDoc” was a charter member of the Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club.