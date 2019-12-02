September 22, 1953-December 1, 2019
ATKINSON — Dr. Thomas J. Van Vooren, DMD., 66, of Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. A Funeral Mass to celebrate his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Atkinson. Reverend S. Stephen Engelbrecht will celebrate. Cremation Rites will be accorded following the Mass, and a private inurnment will be at St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. Memorials may be directed to Thomas J. Van Vooren Memorial Fund, which will be distributed among several local charities.
Thomas was born on Sept. 22, 1953, the son of Frank J. “Dobber” and Arlene (VanOpDorp) Van Vooren, in Geneseo. He graduated from Atkinson High School in 1971 and went on to attend Northern Illinois University for undergraduate courses. He then attended Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, to obtain his Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry. On March 25, 1972, he married Beth M. Riekena at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Tom purchased Dr. Graham's dental practice in Annawan in 1978 and started Dr. Thomas Van Vooren Dental Office, retiring in 2013. He was a member of the American Dental Association, Rock Island District Dental Society, Henry County Health Department Board and former Atkinson School Board member. He loved his trips to Canada, where he served as CEO, at Possum Lodge. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting and especially spending time with his friends and family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Beth; his children, Jacob (Jill) Van Vooren, Chicago, Jennifer (Phil) Cipfl-Koch, Shiloh, Ill.; grandchildren, Cole and Monet Van Vooren, Jack Cipfl, Maebree and Madelyn Koch; sisters, Bonnie (Ron) O'Brecht, Geneseo, Mary Kay (Jerry) Franks, Atkinson; brother, Duane (Kathryn) Van Vooren, Atkinson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Arlene.