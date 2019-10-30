May 4, 1940-October 27, 2019
FREDERICK, Md. — Dr. Ronald Clare Best, DDS, 79, of Frederick, Md., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Frederick Memorial Hospital. He joins his beloved wife, the late Penelope "Penny” Rae Cowden Best, who died on Nov. 4, 2010, in eternal rest. Born in Rock Island on May 4, 1940, Dr. Best was the son of the late Clare B. and Phyllis M. Carron Best. He will be greatly missed by his loving and extensive family. To know “Ron,” “Ronnie,” “Grampy,” “Nie,” or “Py” was to love him.
Dr. Best was the first oral surgeon in Frederick, having worked in private practice in Frederick for 41 years. He also served on the medical staff at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Dr. Best proudly served in the United States Air Force.
His education included undergraduate study at St. Ambrose University. He received his dental degree from University of Illinois and received additional training at Boston University and Indianapolis.
Dr. Best was a member of the Maryland Dental Society, a parishioner of Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church and former member of The Rotary Club of Frederick.
You have free articles remaining.
Surviving our beloved “Grampy” are his children, Carolyn Best Kolega, and husband, Kevin, of Ijamsville, and Dr. Ronald C. Best Jr., and wife, Errika, of Shepherdstown, W.Va.; and grandchildren: Kevin Nicholas Kolega Jr., and wife, Kelsey Lynn, Brennan Rae Kolega and Sydney, Joseph Ryan Kolega, Jakob Clare Kolega, Colin Rhys Best, and McKenna Parker Best; and great-granddaughter, Josephine Lynn Kolega; siblings, Michael A. Best, and wife, Katrina, of Omaha, Neb., Patrick N. Best, and wife, Eileen, of St. Petersburg, Fla., Kathleen M. Lowe, and husband, Tom, of The Villages of Fla., Dawn Christine Johnson, and husband, Christopher, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; sister-in-law, Kathleen Steele; brother-in-law, Robert Cowden, and wife, Deb, and Patrick Murray, and wife, Barb; and many loving nieces and nephews and extended family. He will be greatly missed by his loving companion, Joan McGinnis, and special friend, Charlotte "Cherie" Romane. He was preceded in death by a sister, Carron Best, and in-laws, Constance Murray and Lawrence Steele.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 118 East Second Street, Frederick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the church. Interment will follow in the St. Johns Cemetery, Frederick.
Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to FMH Patient Assistance Fund, 400 West Seventh Street, Frederick, MD 21701 or to Independent Hose Company, 310 Baughmans Lane, Frederick, MD 21702.