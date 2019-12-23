GENESEO — Dr. Robert William Daniels, DDS, of Geneseo, passed away on Dec. 21, 2019, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Edford Township, Geneseo. Reverend Timothy Nerud will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church and the Robert Daniels Memorial Fund.

Robert was born on March 23, 1934, the son of William and Blanche (Sturm) Daniels, in Geneseo. He graduated from Geneseo High School in 1952. He attended Augustana College and Northwestern University – School of Dentistry. He graduated with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Northwestern in 1960. He was a member of Delta Sigma Delta National Dental Fraternity at Northwestern. Robert married Norma Stenzel on June 19, 1955, at St. John's Lutheran Church, where they have remained lifelong members. Robert and Norma were blessed with two sons, Dr. R. Scott Daniels, and Dr. Thomas Alan Daniels.

Robert joined Dr. W.G. Schmelzel to practice dentistry for 14 years. In 1974, a new office was completed, and they relocated the practice to what is known today as Daniels Family Dentistry. In 1988, he was joined by his son Dr. Thomas Daniels, and they worked together until his retirement in 2007. He was a member of the American Dental Association, Illinois State Dental Society, and the Rock Island District Dental Society for 59 years. Robert was very active in the community. He served as a board member at large for the Rock Island District several times, and was a member and chairman of the Peer Review committee twice. He was a choir member at St. John's for more than 25 years, and served as chairman, elder, and assistance elder, and a part of two centennial committees. He was a charter member of the Geneseo Jaycees, president of Geneseo Community Council, president of Geneseo Band Boosters, the School Accreditation Committee, Augustana Fundraising Committee and several other committees.