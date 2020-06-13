Dr. Peter Kennedy

Peter was born on Nov. 15, 1952, and grew up in Rock Island. The seventh of 10 children, his parents were Francis J. and Ellen (Kelly) Kennedy. He attended school at Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's grade schools, and like all of his siblings, continued at Alleman High School, graduating in 1971. Pete was an outstanding competitor and teammate in football, baseball and wrestling and held the position of senior class president. Pete maintained contact with many high school friends over the years, and instigated most of the trouble they got into!

Working to put himself through college, Pete went on to graduate from Palmer College of Chiropractic. Dr. Kennedy then opened his chiropractic practice in Monticello, Iowa, where he served his community as a healer for nearly 40 years. He and his wife, Ruth Rider, raised three sons, Patrick, Michael and Andrew. After developing an interest in photography Pete became passionate about capturing photos of his boys in sports. He eventually became an unofficial photographer for all Monticello kids' sports, including not only the athletes but the fans as well. His photography for the Monticello wrestling yearbook earned it the best yearbook of the year in competition with other schools, and even major universities. His documentary of the Kennedy family events and reunions is unparalleled. Peter's library of Monticello sporting photos will be donated to the Monticello community and consists of hundreds of albums.