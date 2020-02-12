May 30, 1979-February 10, 2020

MOLINE — Dr. Kelly Rene Burns, 40, of Moline, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Private burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Christ United Methodist Church, where Kelly was a member.

Kelly was born on May 30, 1979, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Dr. J. Richard and Vickie (Rockwell) Burns. She was a 2009 graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic and practiced in East Moline. She liked to cook, was an expert in nutrition and spent much of her time studying health. She enjoyed going to concerts and listening to country music

Survivors include her parents, Dr. J. Richard and Vickie Burns, Moline; twin brother, Keith Burns, Rock Island; paternal grandparents, Dale and Martha Burns.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Angela Christine Burns; and maternal grandparents, Richard and Joanne Rockwell.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

