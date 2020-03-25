CANTON — Dr. Julio A. Ramos, 61, of Canton, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 23, 2020, while working in the emergency department at Graham Hospital, Canton, Ill. A private funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Jerry Rafalko will officiate. The service will be live-streamed on the Vandemore Funeral Home Facebook page for family and friends not able to attend due to COVID-19 guidelines. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service, and a private inurnment will be held later in Lima, Peru. Memorials may be directed to the Dr. Julio Ramos Memorial Fund.