March 20, 1941-July 8, 2020

MOLINE — Dr. John M. Werner passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Iowa Masonic Health Facility in Bettendorf.

Services are 1 p.m. Monday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, and will be live-streamed at facebook.com/TrimbleFuneralHome. The family will receive friends at a hospitality visitation with food and refreshments before the service from 11 a.m. to funeral time. Masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced. Entombment will be in Moline Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to Mosaic International (mosaicinfo.org).

John was born on March 20, 1941, to John F. Werner and Esther MacGregor Werner in Evansville, Ind. He received his undergraduate degree from Evansville College and master's degree and PhD from Indiana University. He married Donna Tatroe on Oct. 30, 1965, in Evansville.

John taught American and Military history at Western Illinois University from 1969 until his retirement in 2003. While at WIU he served as president of the Faculty Senate, advisor to the Army ROTC, and published "Reaping the Bloody Harvest: Race Riots in the U.S. During the Age of Jackson."