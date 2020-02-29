September 11, 1950-February 28, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Dr. Jeffrey L. Young, 69, of Rock Island, formerly of Moline, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be 11am, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at First United Presbyterian Church, Moline with visitation starting at 9am until services. Burial will be 1pm Thursday at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First United Presbyterian Church or Mims House, Galesburg.

Jeff was born September 11, 1950 in Moline, the son of Maurice Eugene and Bernice (Dohrn) Young. He married Linda S. Taylor on December 4, 1976 in Port Byron, IL.

Jeff received his Bachelors and Doctorate of Pharmacy at Creighton University, Omaha, NE and Masters of Business Administration at St. Ambrose University, Davenport. Jeff worked at the former Lutheran Hospital and later retired from Unity Point Trinity.

Jeff was a member of First United Presbyterian Church, Moline where he served as a Deacon and volunteered in many other capacities. He enjoyed doing genealogy.