June 7, 1962-August 4, 2019
ARVADA, Colo. — A child of God ...... taken too soon.
Jeffery, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, on a beloved mountain trail in Colorado.
Jeff was born on June 7, 1962, in Mount Clemens, Mich., to Delbert and Barbara (Apel) Honert. He married Kimberly Lehman in 1986 in Davenport.
Jeff graduated from United Township High School, East Moline, Southwestern Michigan College , Dowiagiac, Mich., and Palmer Chiropractic College, Davenport. Jeff and Kim established "Honert Chiropractic Clinic" in Arvada, Colo., and continued helping people by providing holistic chiropractic care until his passing.
Jeff was an enthusiastic outdoor sportsman, participating in road races (including the Firecracker Run, East Moline) and also enjoying fishing, tennis, bicycling and hiking.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Kim, Arvada, Colo.; his children, Audrey, Iowa City, Iowa, Eric, Calgary, Canada; his mother, Barbara, East Moline; brother, Tim (Sally), East Moline; sister, Deanna Pacilio, Greensburg, Ind.; several nieces and nephews: Alyssa (Justin), August and Garrett Graupman, Chillicothe, Ill., Celeste, Julia, Joseph Pacilio, Greensburg, Ind., Zachary (Lindsey), Kelly, Mary and Barron Honert, Moline.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Delbert.
The family has established the Dr. Jeffery C. Honert scholarship at Palmer Chiropractic College. If you wish to make a tax-deductible donation, please make check to Palmer College Foundation, memo line: Honert Scholarship. Mail: Palmer Foundation 1000 Brady street, Davenport, IA., 52803.
Jeff lives on in our hearts ... in our family ... in memories of all we shared.