August 29, 1935-August 31, 2019
MOLINE — Dr. James W. Thatcher, 84, of Moline, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at home.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Friends are invited to a hospitality gathering at CityView Celebrations in the lower level of Trimble Pointe immediately following services until 2 p.m. Private burial will be at Moline Memorial Park prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Moline or the Moline Foundation.
Jim was born Aug. 29, 1935, in Marshalltown, Iowa, the son of Thomas Warren and Hazel Florence (Martin) Thatcher. His parents later moved to a small farm near Cedar, Iowa, where he attended high school. He attended Iowa Wesleyan College and graduated with a BS degree in Biology in 1957. He was drafted into the Army for two years, spending 13 months in Korea. Upon his discharge he became Alumni Director at Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, Ill. On May 6, 1961, Jim married Marilyn Joyce Schweitzer in Hedrick, Iowa. She died Sept. 29, 2014. He graduated from the College of Dentistry at the University of Iowa in 1965 with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. He was accepted into an Oral Surgery Residency at the University of Iowa in 1965. After completion of the Master's program in Oral Surgery, he was on the University of Iowa teaching staff for five years. He joined the River Valley Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery practice in Moline in 1974 and later retired in 1998.
Jim was active in many dental organizations, including serving as the President of the Rock Island District Dental Society, President of the Illinois Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, and volunteered as a Board Examiner for the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery for six years. He also participated on several committees of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and was named National Committee Man of the Year in 1998. Jim was a member of the Moline Rotary Club and served as President in 1991. He was also a long-standing member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline.
Jim was an avid fisherman and enjoyed annual trips to Canada with friends and family. He was also an avid golfer, known for his hole-in-three, and held long-term memberships with Short Hills Country Club in East Moline, serving as President in 1985, and Stoneybrook Country Club in Sarasota, Fla.
Jim is survived by three children: Dr. Lonnette (Dr. Tom) Breneman, of Eau Claire, Wis., John Thatcher, of Centennial, Colo., Dr. Craig (Dr. Leanne) Thatcher, of Moline; five grandchildren, Matthew, Marshall and Joseph, of Eau Claire Wis., and Madison and Braden Thatcher, of Moline; a nephew, Dr. Bart (Kate) Bycroft; a niece, Melanie (Rick) Hopke; and two great-nephews, Dr. Jonathan (Holly) Bycroft and Alex Bycroft. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Marilyn, of 52 years, and his parents, Thomas and Hazel Thatcher.
