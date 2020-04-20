Dr. James Paul “J.P.” Johnston Jr.

In 1958, following his residency at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Paul began his career working for Dr. Helfrich and opened his own practice about two years later. He built lasting relationships with his nurses and patients, and remained in the Reserves and National Guard for 28 years. In his retirement, Paul would visit his former nurses to thank them and would attend memorial services for his patients of decades prior.

All his life, Paul was deeply uncomfortable with his relative privilege and was devoted to caring for the less fortunate. Upon his retirement, at age 63, he volunteered as a doctor in Malawi, St. Lucia and Jamaica, and served on several Native American reservations. But despite his world travel, Paul always said that Rock Island, Illinois, was his favorite city in the world. He showed his love through the Rock Island County Historical Society, as a curator for the Carriage House Museum.

Paul was a man of profound sentimentality and cherished his time with family. His children remember his evenings spent with a book and a martini, and his piles of wood-shavings from his ongoing whittling crafts (many of which continue to fill their houses).