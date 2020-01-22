January 20, 2020
SMITHFIELD — Dr. Harold E. Ford, 72, of Geneseo, and formerly of Canton, passed away at 8:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Sunset Manor in Canton.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Brock United Methodist Church in Smithfield, Ill., where visitation will be held Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Pastor Ellen Dodd and Dean Reeverts will officiate. A celebration of life will be held in Geneseo in March. Memorial contributions may be made the Dr. Harold Ford Scholarship Fund for future educators. Condolences may be made at henrylange.com.
