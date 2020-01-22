Dr. Harold E. Ford
View Comments
GENESEO

Dr. Harold E. Ford

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Dr. Harold E. Ford

January 20, 2020

SMITHFIELD — Dr. Harold E. Ford, 72, of Geneseo, and formerly of Canton, passed away at 8:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Sunset Manor in Canton.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Brock United Methodist Church in Smithfield, Ill., where visitation will be held Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Pastor Ellen Dodd and Dean Reeverts will officiate. A celebration of life will be held in Geneseo in March. Memorial contributions may be made the Dr. Harold Ford Scholarship Fund for future educators. Condolences may be made at henrylange.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Ford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News