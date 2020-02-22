April 14, 1925-February 17, 2020

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Dr. Eugene John Landry of Lake Wales, Fla., passed away Feb. 17, 2020. He was born April 14, 1925, in Dexter, Maine; he moved to Lake Wales from Moline in 2000. He was a retired Podiatric surgeon and served as a deacon at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Landry was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Army as a medic under George Patton. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Catholic Foresters, Knights of Columbus, AMA, Rotary Int'l, Kiwanis and Elk's Club. He also served as president of the Library Board of Moline and a U.S. Air Force chaplain.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Landry, in 2011. Survivors include his children, Dr. Michelle Palmer (Troy), of California, Dr. John M. Landry (Margie) and Tim Landry both of Florida; and two grandchildren, Dr. Marissa Palmer and John Carlos Landry.

Funeral service will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Bishop John Noonan officiating. Interment will be held at Florida National Cemetery with military honors. Donations may be sent to St. Joseph's Memorial Fund (532 Avenue M, NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881). Webcast on 2/20/20 at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Landry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.