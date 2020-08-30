August 18, 1939-August 11, 2020
On Tuesday, Aug. 11, longtime Quad-City pediatrician Dr. B.N. Nagendra passed away at the age of 80.
Dr. Nagendra was born on Aug. 18, 1939, in Chitradurga, India. He grew up in Nanjangud in the southern state of Karnataka. After graduating from Kasturba Medical School in Manipal, India, in 1963, he immigrated to the United States. He completed training in Pediatrics in Toledo, Ohio. He married K.S. Annapurna on Feb. 20, 1969. In 1974, he moved to the Quad-Cities and was a practicing pediatrician until his retirement in December 2014. Dr. Nagendra helped thousands of children and (grandchildren) during his career and was loved by his patients and colleagues.
He is survived by his wife, Annapurna Nagendra, Palatine, Ill.; children, Sanjai and Deepa Nagendra, Chapel Hill, N.C., Suma and Anant Karandikar, Palatine, Sunita and David Chickering, Pittsburgh, Pa.; and seven grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Genesis Health Services Foundation or a charity of your choice.
