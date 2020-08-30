Dr. B.N. Nagendra

Dr. Nagendra was born on Aug. 18, 1939, in Chitradurga, India. He grew up in Nanjangud in the southern state of Karnataka. After graduating from Kasturba Medical School in Manipal, India, in 1963, he immigrated to the United States. He completed training in Pediatrics in Toledo, Ohio. He married K.S. Annapurna on Feb. 20, 1969. In 1974, he moved to the Quad-Cities and was a practicing pediatrician until his retirement in December 2014. Dr. Nagendra helped thousands of children and (grandchildren) during his career and was loved by his patients and colleagues.