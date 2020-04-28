GENESEO — Douglas G. Neely, 50, of Geneseo, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Hammond-Henry Hospital – Emergency Department. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Melva Graham England and Reverend Ryan Shannon will officiate. The funeral service will be livestreamed at Vandemore Funeral Homes Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. for family and friends that are unable to attend the private service. A drive-thru only visitation will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID–19 regulations, you will not be permitted to get out of your cars. You will be directed once arriving at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded following the private services, and private inurnment will be held Monday, May 4, 2020, at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be directed to the Doug Neely Memorial Fund and distributed amongst several organizations.