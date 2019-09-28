January 5, 1962-August 31, 2019
LONGMONT, Colo. — Douglas Eugene Duffy, 57, passed away peacefully on Aug. 31, 2019, in Colorado after a year-long battle with cancer.
A celebration of Doug's life with be at Riverside United Methodist Church in Moline at 2 p.m. Oct. 6, 2019, in Peterson Hall. Casual attire is requested with bonus points for those who wear Hawaiian shirts or fan gear of Doug's favorite teams (St. Louis Cardinals, MHS, Niwot and CU). A Memorial is being set up through Niwot High School to honor Doug by the giving of a scholarship to a Niwot student each year.
Doug was born to Carol Duffy-Taylor and Bill Duffy on Jan. 5, 1962. He was a graduate of Moline High School in 1980 and graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder in 1984. Doug taught and coached at Niwot High School in Colorado all his career.
He is survived by his wife, Sally Herreid; son, Collin Duffy; his father; mother; and stepfather, Larry Taylor; siblings, David, Dalinda Duffy Archer and Darren (Beverly); stepsiblings, Melissa (Chris) DeClerck and Andrea Taylor-Downing; and other extended family.
A complete obituary may be seen at bluemountainmortuary.com.