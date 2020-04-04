February 11, 1961- April 1, 2020
MILAN — Douglas E. Gipe, 59, of Milan, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home. Cremation rites were accorded. There will be a celebration of life gathering at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family.
Doug was born in Moline, on Feb. 11, 1961, son of Ralph “Gene” and Sharon McCombs Gipe. He married Bridget Clark in 1980 and together they had two beautiful daughters. In 2008, he married Leesha Rowland, with whom he spent 20 years of his life.
Doug worked a brief time at Farmall Works, Rock Island. He was a purchasing manager at Evans Manufacturing in Milan for 38 years. He found great purpose in his work and continued working until his passing.
Doug enjoyed tinkering with projects and listening to music, attending numerous concerts, and spending time with his dogs. For those who knew him, it is fitting that he passed on the first day of April 2020 (4/20). He especially loved spending time with his granddaughter, Juliette.
Those left to cherish his memory include daughters, Jacqueline (Izz) El-Maazawi and Katherine (Geoffrey) Holmes; grandchildren, Joey Bush and Juliette Holmes; his sister, Stacey (Rusty) Mason, Milan; one niece, two nephews, and several other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He particularly adored his paternal grandmother, Margaret, who held a special place in his heart.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
