February 11, 1961- April 1, 2020

MILAN — Douglas E. Gipe, 59, of Milan, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home. Cremation rites were accorded. There will be a celebration of life gathering at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family.

Doug was born in Moline, on Feb. 11, 1961, son of Ralph “Gene” and Sharon McCombs Gipe. He married Bridget Clark in 1980 and together they had two beautiful daughters. In 2008, he married Leesha Rowland, with whom he spent 20 years of his life.

Doug worked a brief time at Farmall Works, Rock Island. He was a purchasing manager at Evans Manufacturing in Milan for 38 years. He found great purpose in his work and continued working until his passing.

Doug enjoyed tinkering with projects and listening to music, attending numerous concerts, and spending time with his dogs. For those who knew him, it is fitting that he passed on the first day of April 2020 (4/20). He especially loved spending time with his granddaughter, Juliette.