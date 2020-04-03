× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 8, 1965- March 31, 2020

STERLING — Douglas A. Courter, 55, Sterling, Ill., passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home. Private services will be held at Greenview Memorial Mausoleum, East Moline.

Doug was born Feb. 8, 1965, in Davenport, the son of William and JoAnn (Healey) Courter. He married Nan Schuler on June 28, 2004. She preceded him in death on Nov. 1, 2006. Doug worked for the Sterling Steel Company. He enjoyed traveling, reading, attending his kids sporting events and was a Chicago Cubs Fan.

Survivors include his children, Aaron (Brittany) Courter, Monroe, Wis., Michael Courter, Charleston, Ill., and Haley Courter, New York, N.Y.; grandchildren, Gage and Elliott; his parents, Bill and Jo, Silvis; siblings, Christine (Kevin) Fier, Erie, Scott (Alta) Courter, Annawan, and John Courter, Morris, Ill.; many nieces and nephews, Lea Coehn, and her children, Ryan and Jack.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Courter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.