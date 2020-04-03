Douglas A. Courter
STERLING

Douglas A. Courter

Douglas A. Courter

February 8, 1965- March 31, 2020

STERLING — Douglas A. Courter, 55, Sterling, Ill., passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home. Private services will be held at Greenview Memorial Mausoleum, East Moline.

Doug was born Feb. 8, 1965, in Davenport, the son of William and JoAnn (Healey) Courter. He married Nan Schuler on June 28, 2004. She preceded him in death on Nov. 1, 2006. Doug worked for the Sterling Steel Company. He enjoyed traveling, reading, attending his kids sporting events and was a Chicago Cubs Fan.

Survivors include his children, Aaron (Brittany) Courter, Monroe, Wis., Michael Courter, Charleston, Ill., and Haley Courter, New York, N.Y.; grandchildren, Gage and Elliott; his parents, Bill and Jo, Silvis; siblings, Christine (Kevin) Fier, Erie, Scott (Alta) Courter, Annawan, and John Courter, Morris, Ill.; many nieces and nephews, Lea Coehn, and her children, Ryan and Jack.

