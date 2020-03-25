March 23, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Dorothy R. Worman, 98, of Rock Island, passed away Monday March 23, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

Services will be private at this time. A public memorial service and celebration of Dorothy's life will be announced at a later date. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan, IL.

She was the former Dorothy Ruth Epperly, adopted daughter of Harry Glen and Laura Isabelle (Brockway) Epperly of Letts, Iowa.

Dorothy married Harold F. Worman in Canton, Mo., on Nov. 1, 1941. Harold preceded her in death on Aug. 3, 2007.

Dorothy retired from Lutheran Hospital in February of 1975.

She was a longtime member of 15th Avenue Christian Church, Rock Island. She enjoyed fishing and spending winters in Yuma, Ariz.