August 6, 1917-August 10, 2020

MOLINE — Dorothy Pokrajac, 103, of Moline, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Heartland Health Care Center.

Private services will be held at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

Dorothy was born Aug. 6, 1917, in Omaha, to Joseph and Helen (Comer) Miljush. She married George Pokrajac in 1943, in East Moline. He died in 1992. She and her husband owned Parkside Inn in Moline for over 50 years.

Dorothy came from a family of excellent cooks, and she was no exception. Cooking often revolved around her Serbian heritage of which she was very proud. She was famous for the Serbian dishes of sarma, potica and torte, which she often made for her family. Until this year she lived independently and still often cooked for her family.

She also spoke fluent Serbian and incorporated many Serbian traditions into family holidays. She enjoyed dancing the polka and kolos at many Serbian festivals.