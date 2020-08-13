August 6, 1917-August 10, 2020
MOLINE — Dorothy Pokrajac, 103, of Moline, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Heartland Health Care Center.
Private services will be held at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
Dorothy was born Aug. 6, 1917, in Omaha, to Joseph and Helen (Comer) Miljush. She married George Pokrajac in 1943, in East Moline. He died in 1992. She and her husband owned Parkside Inn in Moline for over 50 years.
Dorothy came from a family of excellent cooks, and she was no exception. Cooking often revolved around her Serbian heritage of which she was very proud. She was famous for the Serbian dishes of sarma, potica and torte, which she often made for her family. Until this year she lived independently and still often cooked for her family.
She also spoke fluent Serbian and incorporated many Serbian traditions into family holidays. She enjoyed dancing the polka and kolos at many Serbian festivals.
Above all else, Dorothy loved and cared for her family. They knew they could always count on her love and support. She leaves behind a legacy of hard work, loyalty and dedication to family. Ziveli to Dorothy for a long life well lived.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law, George and Bonnie Pokrajac, of Coal Valley, Ill.; four grandchildren and their spouses, Joe and Amber Pokrajac, Sarah and Jason Fox, Katie and Drew Dennis, and Kelly Pokrajac; three great-grandchildren, Gracie and Hunter Pokrajac and Connor Fox; sisters-in-law, Darline Akins and Barb Pokrajac; and many adored nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents; and siblings, Mildred Macik, Mary Taggart, Helen Kushlakus, Julie Ballan, Milo Miljush and Stanley Miljush.
