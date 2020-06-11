× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 6, 1926-June 10, 2020

ORION — Dorothy Phyllis Manecke, 93, of Orion, Ill., passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at a future date, yet to be determined due to current COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Orion United Methodist Church, Orion Educational Foundation or your charity of choice.

Former Dorothy Phyllis Hollins was born July 6, 1926, in rural Orion, the daughter of Allan and Edna Jones Hollins. Dorothy married Donald Manecke June 15, 1950, in Orion United Methodist Church.

Dorothy was a 1944 graduate of Orion High School and received her B.S. and M.S. degrees from Western Illinois University.

She began her teaching career at a country school in Geneseo. She later taught school in Andover and then C.R. Hanna Orion until her retirement in 1991. She was a lifetime member of Orion United Methodist Church; a member of Queen Esther Circle; taught Sunday school and served on various church committees; a charter member of P.E.O. Chapter LZ; Orion American Legion Auxiliary; and a former member of Delta Kappa Gamma.