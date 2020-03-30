March 2, 1925- March 30, 2020

ALEDO — Dorothy P. Cook, 95, of Aledo, Illinois, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo. Cremation has been accorded, and there are no services. Private burial will be at a later date in the Viola Cemetery. Memorials in her name may be sent to First Christian Church in Keithsburg. Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Dorothy was born March 2, 1925, in Galesburg, Ill., to Jesse and Ellen Chesser Daves. She attended Wataga High School and married Bernard I. Cook on Nov. 21, 1942, in Palmyra, Mo. He died in 1990.

She was employed at the “Old” Mercer County Nursing Home for nine years and was employed at Admiral in Galesburg for 15 years, retiring in 1983. Dorothy enjoyed canning, gardening and bowling in the Town and Country Leagues.

Dorothy is survived by five grandchildren: Tammy (Kenny) Jackson, of Seaton, Ill., Terry (Kelly) Crossley, of Portland, Ore., Toni (Rick Hanson) Cook, of Solon, Iowa, Laura Cook and Larry Cook Jr., both of Lyons, Ill.; 11 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and a special “son:” Harvey Smith, of New Boston.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons: Larry and Roger; one granddaughter: Jenni Jo Cook; and one brother.

