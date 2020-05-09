Dorothy Maxine Light
Dorothy Maxine Light

Dorothy Maxine Light

October 23, 1928-May 8, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Dorothy Maxine Light, 91, of East Moline, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at Bickford Cottage, Moline. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, private services will be held at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, with burial at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Dorothy was born October 23, 1928, in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of John D. and Phyllis (Radeck) Schultz. She married Gerald “Jerry” Light on July 7, 1952, in East Moline, Illinois. He preceded her in death on October 6, 1985. Dorothy worked at International Harvester as a Steel Stores Clerk until she retired in 1985. She was a member of the Coe Lamb Legion Auxiliary, the Rock Island County Salon #137, Retirees of I.H. Union, Port Byron United Methodist Church. She enjoyed fishing in Canada, and volunteering at the food pantry.

Dorothy is survived by nieces, Denise Hubbs and Debbie (Steve) Kautz, both of East Moline, nephews, David (Janis) Hubbs of Milan, and Daniel Hubbs of Port Richey, Florida, and other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her sister, June Hubbs, brother, Jack Schultz, and half-brother, Robert Cox.

