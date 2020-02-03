October 9, 1928-February 1, 2020

MOLINE — Dorothy M. Wesson, 91, of Moline, formerly of Oxford, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Heartland Healthcare Center, Moline.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at St. Mary Roman Catholic Parish, Oxford, Ohio. Visitation will be held at the parish prior to the mass from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be at the Oxford Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be decided.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The former Dorothy Matthews was born on Oct. 9, 1928, in Loretto, Tenn., the daughter of Roy and Gertrude Zettler Matthews. She married James Wesson on Dec. 20, 1957, and he preceded her in death in 1998.

Dorothy was a member or Christ the King Catholic Church, and a longtime member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Parish. She was a proud supporter of the Miami University, academics and sports. She was a homemaker, and most of all loved being a full-time mother to her children.

Survivors include her sons, James (Sarah) Wesson and Roy (Michelle) Wesson; daughter, Lucy Wesson; grandchildren, Samantha, Rachel, Jordan, Jacob and Kali Wesson; sisters, Grace, Edith and Peggy; and brother, Gene.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Wesson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.