× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 29, 1916- April 16, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Dorothy M. Sloan, 103, a resident of Park Vista in East Moline, formerly of Viola and New Boston, Illinois, passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, April 16, 2020, at home. A public visitation utilizing social distancing requirements will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Private funeral services will be in the funeral home, and private burial will be in the New Boston Cemetery. Memorials may be left to United Presbyterian Church in Viola, and online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

She was born May 29, 1916, in Eliza, Illinois, to Henry and Pearl Clawson Green. She graduated from New Boston High School. Dorothy married Warren L. Sloan in New Boston, Illinois. He died in January 1979.

After raising her children, Dorothy was employed as a grade-school teacher in the Viola and New Windsor Grade School, retiring in 1981.

Dorothy was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Viola, the Illinois Retired Teachers Association and a former board member of the Viola Public Library. She was also a member of the Viola Women's Club where she served as president for several years.