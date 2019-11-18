November 13, 1938-November 16, 2019
GENESEO — Dorothy M. Shoemaker, 81, of Geneseo, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Toulon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Toulon, Ill. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Keith Bradley will officiate. Burial will follow at North Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Loraine United Methodist Church.
Dorothy was born Nov. 13, 1938, the daughter of Willard and Margaret (Vincent) Shoemaker, in Geneseo, Ill. She attended Geneseo High School. Dorothy was a nurse's aide at Moline Public Hospital for over 30 years, before retiring. She enjoyed reading science fiction and romance novels, painting and word puzzles.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Marilyn Bjorkgren, Geneseo; brother, Thomas (Ann) Shoemaker, Cambridge; niece, Patricia (Tony) Thompson; nephew, Thomas Shoemaker Jr.; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Margaret; and brother-in-law, Thomas Bjorkgren.
Those wishing to leave a message of sympathy may do so by visiting www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.