Dorothy M. 'Penny' Conte
MOLINE

Dorothy M. 'Penny' Conte

Dorothy M. “Penny” Conte

October 23, 1929-February 2, 2020

MOLINE — Dorothy M. “Penny” Conte, 90, of Moline, formerly of Inverness, Ill., passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Penny was born on Oct. 23, 1929, in Albany, Ill., the daughter of William H. and Nell (Olson) Penniston. She graduated from Rock Island High School and married Melvin L. Hanson Jr. in Moline and was blessed with four children, Christine, Michael, Thomas and Karen. While residing in Moline, she worked at Iowa Illinois Gas and Electric and at the Moline Public Hospital. Penny organized and formed the first Quad Cities Gun Club for women. She was known as a modern-day Annie Oakley. She also taught night classes at Black Hawk College along with dancing in the chorus line of the “Follies.” Moving to Chicago, she married Philip M. Conte on Aug. 4, 1983. She retired form Centel Corporation in Chicago. Penny enjoyed traveling, and she loved SHOPPING! She returned to Moline in 2000 to be near her children and childhood friends after her husband's death. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline.

A special thank you to Paula and Lea DeWild for their loyal and devoted care.

Survivors include her children, Christine Hanson (Dennis Newell), Michael Hanson and Karen Hofer; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Virginia Wheeler.

She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas; sister, Millie; and brother, Billy.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

