Dorothy M. “Penny” Conte

Penny was born on Oct. 23, 1929, in Albany, Ill., the daughter of William H. and Nell (Olson) Penniston. She graduated from Rock Island High School and married Melvin L. Hanson Jr. in Moline and was blessed with four children, Christine, Michael, Thomas and Karen. While residing in Moline, she worked at Iowa Illinois Gas and Electric and at the Moline Public Hospital. Penny organized and formed the first Quad Cities Gun Club for women. She was known as a modern-day Annie Oakley. She also taught night classes at Black Hawk College along with dancing in the chorus line of the “Follies.” Moving to Chicago, she married Philip M. Conte on Aug. 4, 1983. She retired form Centel Corporation in Chicago. Penny enjoyed traveling, and she loved SHOPPING! She returned to Moline in 2000 to be near her children and childhood friends after her husband's death. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline.