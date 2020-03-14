Dorothy M. Osborne

August 7, 1934-March 6, 2020

GENESEO — Dorothy M. (“Effie Mae”) Osborne (née Shope) passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020, in San Diego, Calif. She was born on Aug. 7, 1934, in Silvis, the daughter of Fulton and Allene Shope. Her parents and older brother, David Shope, pre-deceased her.

Dorothy graduated in the Class of 1952 from United Township High School. Afterward, she worked for several years at the Rock Island Line, where her father and brother also worked. In 1959, she married the love of her life, Arthur “Ozzie” Osborne. She remained loyal and loving to him for the rest of her life, even after being widowed in 1973. Dorothy had four children, Roy Mercer (wife Jean) of Geneseo, Gary Osborne (wife June) of San Diego, Brenda Brown of Colona, and Sonya Brown, who preceded her in death (husband Russell). Dorothy was grandmother to Kirk and Victoria Mercer, Kristin and Brandon Brown (wife Samantha), Sarah and Emily Osborne, and to Dennis, Larry, Tony, and Christopher Osborne. She was great-grandmother to Paityn, Skylar and Jaelynn Brown.