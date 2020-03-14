Dorothy M. Osborne

August 7, 1934-March 6, 2020
GENESEO — Dorothy M. (“Effie Mae”) Osborne (née Shope) passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020, in San Diego, Calif. She was born on Aug. 7, 1934, in Silvis, the daughter of Fulton and Allene Shope. Her parents and older brother, David Shope, pre-deceased her.
Dorothy graduated in the Class of 1952 from United Township High School. Afterward, she worked for several years at the Rock Island Line, where her father and brother also worked. In 1959, she married the love of her life, Arthur “Ozzie” Osborne. She remained loyal and loving to him for the rest of her life, even after being widowed in 1973. Dorothy had four children, Roy Mercer (wife Jean) of Geneseo, Gary Osborne (wife June) of San Diego, Brenda Brown of Colona, and Sonya Brown, who preceded her in death (husband Russell). Dorothy was grandmother to Kirk and Victoria Mercer, Kristin and Brandon Brown (wife Samantha), Sarah and Emily Osborne, and to Dennis, Larry, Tony, and Christopher Osborne. She was great-grandmother to Paityn, Skylar and Jaelynn Brown.
From 1972 until her death, Dorothy resided in Geneseo. For 30 years, she worked in Geneseo as a real estate agent and broker, mostly for Century 21. During this time, she also owned and rented residential real estate in Geneseo and surrounding areas. Following her retirement, she spent extended periods of time in San Diego with her son, Gary, and his family. Dorothy was a longtime member of the Moline Gospel Temple in Moline and then a member of Faith Walk World Outreach Center in Silvis. She is warmly remembered by her family and friends as someone who was faithful, loving, wise, competitive, adventurous, and brave, with a good head for business. She was the pillar of her family, was greatly loved, and will be sorely missed.
A memorial service and remembrance will be planned this summer.