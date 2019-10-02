October 10, 1922-October 1, 2019
SHEFFIELD — Dorothy M. Crosby, 96, of Sheffield, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. A Funeral Mass to celebrate her life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Annawan. Father Stephen Engelbrecht will celebrate. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Sheffield. Visitation for Dorothy will be 9-10 a.m. on Friday at the church. A rosary will be recited at 8:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Dorothy Crosby Memorial Fund. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dorothy was born, the daughter of Henry and Margaret (VanCawenberge) VanDeKeere, on Oct. 10, 1922, in rural Sheffield, Ill. She graduated from Sheffield High School in 1940. Dorothy married Donald E. Crosby on Aug. 18, 1943. He preceded her in death in 2010. She farmed with her husband, Don, in rural Sheffield for many years and raised five sons, Richard (Jackie), Harvard, Ill., James (Shirley), Geneseo, John (Sandy), Annawan, Bruce (Deann), Sheffield, Mark (Sandy), Annawan. She was an avid rolle bolle player and enjoyed attending all the grandchildren's events. She liked knitting, crafts and baking. She was a member of the Flemish American Club – Kewanee, the Altar and Rosary, and the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Annawan.
Also surviving are her 10 grandchildren, Michelle Loeding, Brian Crosby, Melinda Murphy, Sheila Arnold, Angie Crosby, Alissa Quatrini, Heidi Wise, Misti Thurston, Lisa Tabaka, Luke Crosby; 29 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Margaret; her husband, Don; her son, Bruce; grandchildren, Kimberli, Aaron and Stephanie; and her sister, Darlene VanDeVelde.