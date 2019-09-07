September 5, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Dorothy Lucille Batten, 95, of East Moline and Sun City, Ariz., completed journey Sept. 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Silvis United Methodist Church (Christ Church). Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Memorials may be made to the church.
Dorothy was a true friend and many will miss her. She had a deep abiding love for people and a strong faith in Jesus Christ. Belonging to the Methodist Church in Carbon Cliff and later to the Silvis Church all of her life, while living in Arizona she attended the Faith Presbyterian Church. She was past president of the WSCS and the president of the Silvis PTA. She graduated from United Township High School in 1941. Her classmates were special to her, and she attended every class reunion except one. She attended Moline Business College comptometer class and worked at International Harvester payroll department. After retiring from child rearing, she worked at Eagle Milan Office Inventory Department.
Dorothy was a breast cancer survivor. She loved to write, read, watch old movies and spend time with family and friends. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother and loved her family dearly. She enjoyed baking, especially her rhubarb pie and chocolate turtle cookies. She also enjoyed yearly trips to Adventureland with her grandchildren and had just as much fun as they did. Earlier in her life she loved to ride her bicycle, dance, and loved to sing and play the organ. She loved boating, camping, and loved driving in the country in their 31 foot RV. They covered the U.S., some cruises to Canada, Hawaii and Alaska. She lived in Arizona in the winter for 40 years. She was married to Wayne W. Kellums for 32 years and a widow for nine. She later married Robert Batten, and was married for 21 years until his passing in 2008. She gave each of them loving care and later befriended her classmate Laverne Meeske.
She and Wayne had one son, Bruce (Kris) Kellums, who have both preceded her in death; two daughters, Holly (late husband Ralph) Curtis of South Carolina, and Nancy (Daniel) Hanson of Moline; grandchildren, Ryan (Marti) Lau of South Carolina, Heather Hanell of Bettendorf, and Elizabeth (Alex) Baumgarten of Colorado; great-grandchildren, Grace and Clark Baumgarten, Jackson Hanell and Madison and Gabriel Lau. Dorothy had one sister, Joyce Nevins, she loved her dearly. She is married to Roger, a wonderful brother-in-law. She was preceded in death by her loving mother and dad, Mary and Warren Hoyt. Throughout her life she enjoyed her family and all the people it included, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends from Arizona and this area.
“You know, I loved to write and take pictures. I did write my life story. Nothing was ever published until now. I wrote this. Love you all – Dorothy Batten.”
