March 15, 1925-May 10, 2020
SEATON — Dorothy L. Levine, 95, of Seaton, Ill., died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Aperion Care North in Galesburg, Ill.
Private graveside services will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Norwood Cemetery, rural Alexis, Ill. There is no visitation. Memorials may be left to Center Presbyterian Church in Seaton or the Norwood Cemetery. Fippinger Funeral Home of Aledo is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
She was born March 15, 1925, in rural Alexis to Ed and Neva Ditto Dahl. She graduated from Alexis High School in 1943. On October 11, 1953, she married R. Don Levine in Monmouth, Ill. He died in 1985.
Don and Dorothy owned and operated a grocery store in Seaton. Dorothy and her son, Lance, delivered the Rock Island Argus for 27 years in the Seaton community.
She was an active member of Center Presbyterian Church in Seaton, P.E.O. Sisterhood and the CC Community Club.
Dorothy enjoyed shopping, traveling with her sisters and attending casinos with her friends. Dorothy was a dedicated blood donor to the American Red Cross and was recognized for donating 10 gallons of blood by the age of 80. Dorothy enjoyed life and had a great sense of humor. She was an avid Cardinals fan.
Survivors include two nephews, Daryl (Nancy) Dahl of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Stan (Brenda) Gregory of Alexis; one niece, Terry Anderson of Alexis; great-nephews, Steve (Dana) Gregory and Jeff (Heather) Gregory, all of Alexis, Todd (Laura) Anderson of Galesburg, and Tom (Beth) Anderson of Woodhull, Ill.; great-nieces, Kristina (Grant) Eaton of Georgia, Tracy (Matt) Meredith, Adaire, Ill., Kimberly (Bryce) Johnson of Nebraska and Kathryn Dahl of Nebraska; and great-great-nieces and nephews, Jared Eaton, Claire and Anne Gregory, Max, Jack and Vada Gregory, Connor, Camdon, Camryn and Carley Anderson;,James and Allison Meredith, Dan Anderson and Madeline Johnson.
Her parents; husband, Don; one son, Lance; three sisters: Anna Marie (Jim) Day, Jean (Floyd) Gregory and Maxine Dahl; two brothers, Everett (Wilma) Dahl and Pete Dahl; and one nephew, Bill Anderson, preceded her in death.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.