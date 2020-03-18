April 25, 1927-March 17, 2020

MOLINE — Dorothy L. Jones, 92, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Amber Ridge Assisted Living, Moline.

Private services will be held at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park.

Dorothy was born April 25, 1927 in Moline, the daughter of Herman and Irene (Pieser) Frank.

Dorothy worked at Western Union, Moline and later retired from Deere and Co.

Dorothy was a member of Church of Peace-United Church of Christ, Rock Island. She enjoyed the outdoors especially riding her bike and tending to her garden.

Survivors include her children, Bradford Jones, Davenport and Craig Jones, Moline/ Mineral, IL; grandchildren, Aubrey, Michael and Erika (Chance) Huston; great grandchildren, Clark, Sophia, Grace, Brandt and Charlee and brother, David (Sharon) Frank, Geneseo. She was preceded in death by her brother, Duane Frank.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com

