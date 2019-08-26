{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy J. Hankins

August 5, 1938-August 25, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Dorothy J. Hankins, 81, of Rock Island, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island.

Services are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. Burial is at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services.

She was born Aug. 5, 1938, in Peoria, Ill. She married Nehemiah “Bill” or “Hank” Hankins on Oct. 19, 1957, in Merced, Calif. He died Dec. 11, 2008.

Dorothy is survived by children, Timothy, Brian (Susan), Gary, Doreen and Patrick Hankins; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.

Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments