August 5, 1938-August 25, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Dorothy J. Hankins, 81, of Rock Island, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island.
Services are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. Burial is at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services.
She was born Aug. 5, 1938, in Peoria, Ill. She married Nehemiah “Bill” or “Hank” Hankins on Oct. 19, 1957, in Merced, Calif. He died Dec. 11, 2008.
Dorothy is survived by children, Timothy, Brian (Susan), Gary, Doreen and Patrick Hankins; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.