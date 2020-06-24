× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 7, 1926-June 22, 2020

TAYLOR RIDGE — Dorothy J. Cope,93, of Taylor Ridge, Ill., passed away Monday June 22, 2020.

Due to current public gathering restrictions, private family services will be live-streamed (and may be viewed by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream) 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Burial will be in Reynolds Cemetery, Reynolds, Ill.

Dorothy was born Dec. 7, 1926 in Metropolis, Ill., a daughter of Arthur and Fay Oliver Caswell. She married Fowler T. Cope, Jr. on June 8, 1948, in Warrenton, Mo. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2000.

Dorothy was a homemaker, and worked at Farmall until her first daughter was born. She enjoyed sewing and crafts.

Left to mourn her are her daughters, Brenda Schroeder and her husband Bill of Rock Island, and Connie St. John of Reynolds; grandchildren, Heather Knaack, Eric St. John, Amanda (Raymond) Gray, Brandy (Kurt) Elliott and Brittany (Edward) Saldana; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons-in-law, William Bernauer Jr. and Terry St. John; sister, Lavella Leek; and her brother, Lindal Caswell.

