December 3, 1939- May 3, 2020

VIOLA — Dorothy J. Bloomfield, 80, of Viola, Ill., died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

Private graveside services will be held in Viola Cemetery. Memorials may be left for the family. Dennison Funeral Home, Viola, is handling arrangements.

Dorothy Juanita was born Dec. 3, 1939, in Davenport, the daughter of Bernard and Helen Richardson Martin. On Aug. 3, 1964, she married Allen Bloomfield. Dorothy had worked as a waitress at the Woodhull Plaza, Martha's in Viola and Alpha Lanes and later owned/operated the Viola Maid-Rite. She also did wallpapering and painting.

She loved camping, fishing, crafts, crocheting, needlepoint, Christmas decorating, playing dice and bingo, and doing renovation projects. Her greatest joy was time spent with family having cookouts and gatherings.

Survivors include her husband: Allen Bloomfield, Viola; daughters: Vicky Farwell, Viola, Yvonne (Joe) Buford, Milan, Theresa (Doug) Pinkerton, New Windsor, and Angela Timm, Viola; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister: Donna Quick, Viola.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister at heart: Nancy Bloomfield.

