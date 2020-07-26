Dorothy Irene Rossiter

Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Dorothy was born on June 24, 1933, in Rock Island, Illinois, to Clarence and Irene (Scheave) Bailey. She was 1 of 5 children. She graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1951. In 1994, Dorothy moved from Illinois to Arizona. She travelled, volunteered at Banner Boswell Medical Center, and was an avid card player.