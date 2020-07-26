Dorothy Irene Rossiter
Dorothy

June 24, 1933-July 4, 2020

SUN CITY, Ariz. -- Dorothy Irene Rossiter, 87, of Sun City, Arizona, passed away July 4, 2020.

Dorothy was born on June 24, 1933, in Rock Island, Illinois, to Clarence and Irene (Scheave) Bailey. She was 1 of 5 children. She graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1951. In 1994, Dorothy moved from Illinois to Arizona. She travelled, volunteered at Banner Boswell Medical Center, and was an avid card player.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Robert Daniel (Linda) Fuller, Thomas Lee (Sally) Fuller, and Colette Michelle (Tim) Norton; her 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; as well as her brother Terry (Sharon) Bailey.

A Memorial Service will be held in Illinois at a later date. To send condolences to the family please visit www.SunlandMemorial.com.

