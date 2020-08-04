June 24, 1933-July 4, 2020
SUN CITY, Ariz. — Dorothy Irene Rossiter, 87, of Sun City, Ariz., passed away July 4, 2020. Dorothy was born on June 24, 1933, in Rock Island to Clarence and Irene (Scheave) Bailey. She was one of five children. She graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1951. In 1994, Dorothy moved from Illinois to Arizona. She traveled, volunteered at Banner Boswell Medical Center, and was an avid card player.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Robert Daniel (Linda) Fuller, Thomas Lee (Sally) Fuller, and Colette Michelle (Tim) Norton; her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; as well as her brother, Terry (Sharon) Bailey.
Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Greenview Memorial Gardens, 1201 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline. To send condolences to the family please visit www.SunlandMemorial.com.
