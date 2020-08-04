Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

SUN CITY, Ariz. — Dorothy Irene Rossiter, 87, of Sun City, Ariz., passed away July 4, 2020. Dorothy was born on June 24, 1933, in Rock Island to Clarence and Irene (Scheave) Bailey. She was one of five children. She graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1951. In 1994, Dorothy moved from Illinois to Arizona. She traveled, volunteered at Banner Boswell Medical Center, and was an avid card player.