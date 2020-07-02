Dorothy Eileen Casper

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 14, 1936-July 1, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Eileen Casper, 84, of East Moline, passed away, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Funeral services will be Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd. Moline. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Esterdahl Moline. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to her family or Assembly of God, East Moline.

Dorothy was born on March 14, 1936, in Davenport, the daughter of Leonard and Minnie (Bishop) St. Clair. Dorothy married William Wesley Casper Sr. on Nov. 11, 1940, in Rock Island. He preceded her in April 1994. Dorothy was a member of Assembly of God, East Moline. She was a former bowler.

Survivors include her children, Janey (Allen) Heacock, Billy (Vicki) Casper Jr.; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and sister Theresa King.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter, Judith Wieting; sister, Sarah Sharp; brother, Leonard St. Clair.

