August 18, 1923-May 10, 2020

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Dorothy E. Voyles, age 96, of Charleston, and formerly of Moline, entered her eternal heavenly home on Sunday, May 10, 2020, while at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. There will be services to honor and celebrate her life at a later time when it is safer for family and friends to gather. Inurnment will be in the Oakridge Cemetery in Effingham, Ill., at a later date. Memorials honoring her memory may be made to Riverside United Methodist Church in Moline, the American Heart Association or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America. Gifts may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, Illinois 61920.

Dorothy was born in Greenville, Ill., on Aug. 18, 1923, to the late Forrest and Wava (Davis) Merry. She was a graduate of Greenville High School and furthered her education at Eastern Illinois University, where she received her bachelor's degree, and went on to attain her master's degree from Indiana State University. She taught in several Illinois School Districts prior to her retirement.