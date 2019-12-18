Dorothy E. Nussbaum

Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Rock Island, on 22 February 2020 at 11 a.m. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dorothy was an employment counselor at Snelling & Snelling and later owned her own personnel agency, JAMAR, for many years; she later worked as a caregiver at Friendship Manor. She was a member at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church as well as the former Central Presbyterian. Dorothy was also a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and past regent of the Fort Armstrong Chapter as well as being a longtime member of the American Business Women's Association. Dorothy loved to swim and travel, but above all she loved spending time with her family and friends.