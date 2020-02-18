July 17, 1930-December 13, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Dorothy E. Nussbaum, 89, of Rock Island, passed away on Dec. 13, 2019, at Friendship Manor in Rock Island.
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Rock Island, on 22 February 2020 at 11 a.m. Private burial will be held at Rock Island Memorial Park. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dorothy was born on July 17, 1930, in Rock Island, the daughter of Ray and Mary Grubbs Partridge. She married Morris Miles Jr. and later married Kurt K. Nussbaum.
Dorothy was an employment counselor at Snelling & Snelling and later owned her own personnel agency, JAMAR, for many years. She later worked as a care giver at Friendship Manor. She was a member at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church as well as the former Central Presbyterian. Dorothy was also a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and past regent of the Fort Armstrong Chapter as well as being a longtime member of the American Business Women's Association. Dorothy loved to swim and travel, but above all she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include: son, Mark (Dawn) Miles; grandchildren, Kalah (Carl) Hancock and Matthew (Cassandra) Miles; grea-grandchildren, Alexander Hancock, Mathias Miles, Melfina Miles and Leo Hancock; many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marilyn and Meredith; son, Morris Miles III; and an infant son.
