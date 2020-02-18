Dorothy E. Nussbaum

Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Rock Island, on 22 February 2020 at 11 a.m. Private burial will be held at Rock Island Memorial Park. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dorothy was an employment counselor at Snelling & Snelling and later owned her own personnel agency, JAMAR, for many years. She later worked as a care giver at Friendship Manor. She was a member at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church as well as the former Central Presbyterian. Dorothy was also a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and past regent of the Fort Armstrong Chapter as well as being a longtime member of the American Business Women's Association. Dorothy loved to swim and travel, but above all she loved spending time with her family and friends.