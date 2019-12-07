Dorothy “Dot” M. Greim

April 1, 1922-December 5, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Dorothy M. “Dot” Greim, 97, of Rock Island, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Silver Cross Nursing Center, Rock Island.

Private services will be with burial at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, Moline, where she was a member.

Dorothy was born April 1, 1922, in Moline. She graduated from Moline High School and worked at John Deere Plow Works and in the Overseas Division of Deere & Co. She retired in 1982 after 30 years of service as administrative secretary.

She married Dennis J. Moore in 1943, and later married Lewis T. Greim. She was a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church, Moline, where in the past she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Donna (Jim) Brostrom of Waukesha, Wis.; a granddaughter, Valerie Brostrom of Chicago; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Diana Moore Evans; and siblings, Eleanor Olson, Harold Thorngren and Marjorie Graflund.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.