{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy A. Greko

November 27, 1921-November 9, 2019

EAST MOLINE — Dorothy A. Greko, 97, of East Moline, Ill., passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at her home.

Services will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in Moline Memorial Park, Moline.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Dorothy was born Nov. 27, 1921, in Moline, daughter of Howard and Ruth (Foster) Kelly. In 1946, in Moline, she married Richard Greko, who preceded her in death in 2003.

Dorothy was a graduate of Rock Island High School and Roosevelt University of Chicago, and served with the U.S. Navy Waves. She was employed in Children Family Services through the University of Illinois, and then by the Rock Island Arsenal until 1998. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and enjoyed antiques and Southwest collections.

Survivors include her son, Jeff Leland Greko, of East Moline.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and a son, Philip.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Greko as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments