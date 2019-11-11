November 27, 1921-November 9, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Dorothy A. Greko, 97, of East Moline, Ill., passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at her home.
Services will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in Moline Memorial Park, Moline.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Dorothy was born Nov. 27, 1921, in Moline, daughter of Howard and Ruth (Foster) Kelly. In 1946, in Moline, she married Richard Greko, who preceded her in death in 2003.
You have free articles remaining.
Dorothy was a graduate of Rock Island High School and Roosevelt University of Chicago, and served with the U.S. Navy Waves. She was employed in Children Family Services through the University of Illinois, and then by the Rock Island Arsenal until 1998. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and enjoyed antiques and Southwest collections.
Survivors include her son, Jeff Leland Greko, of East Moline.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and a son, Philip.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.