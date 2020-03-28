Doris V. Nelson
Doris V. Nelson

Doris V. Nelson

April 17, 1927-March 23, 2020

MOLINE — Doris V. Nelson, 92, of Moline, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at her son's home in Rock Hill, S.C.

A private burial will be held at Moline Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to missionaries Ann Greve and Earl Goodrich or to the family who will distribute to Ann and Earl. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd. Moline is assisting the family.

Doris was born on April 17, 1927, in Appleton, Wis., she is the daughter of Lester and Alberta (Allgaier) Korth. She married Donald D. Nelson on July 28, 1962, in Rock Island, he preceded her in November 2005. Doris loved Jesus and God's word above all. Music was a huge part of her life. especially playing the piano and singing. She was a die-hard Cubs fan and loved to watch every game. She loved spending time with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.

Survivors include her daughter, Debbie (Mark) Ulseth, Bloomington, Ill.; sons, Danny Nelson, Milan, Tenn., David (Samantha) Nelson, Rock Hill, S.C.; grandchildren; Jesse (Bethanie) Nelson, Cody Nelson, Elizabeth Ulseth, Luke Ulseth, Caleb Ulseth, Alex Blair, Gracee Nelson and Josiah Nelson; great-grandchildren, Olive Nelson, Vaida Nelson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her husband Don Nelson; her parents; sisters, Tutie Schultz and Marilyn Sparbel; and brother, Ralph Korth.

